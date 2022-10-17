Springfield’s Beautification Committee names 2022 winners

Springfield’s Community Beautification Committee has named the 2022 winners of its 57th annual Home Beautification Awards contest.
The awards presentation was held Oct. 9 at the Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Springfield, where Mayor Warren Copeland congratulated all the winners for their beautification accomplishments.
There were 385 award winners eligible for recognition this year.
The 2022 award winners include:
- Home of the Year Award: Jay and Monica Spencer for their property at 3133 Campbell Drive in Springfield. The couple was also one of the 12 Home of the Week winners this past summer.
- Home of the Week winners: Joe and Cecily Morrow, Randy and Mary Beth McFarland, Mark and Karlene Keating, Rodney and Carolyn Coleman, Gary C. Ferguson, Peter and Carolyn Young, Frank J. Demma, Dale M. and Joyce Eichelberger, Latasha Bullock, Trudy Tillman, and David and Monda Zeller.
- Business of the Year: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 1335 W. First St., presented to General Manager Shawn Handy. The new restaurant received the Neighborhood Improvement Award in 2021 and it’s kept clean, litter-free and attractive year-round.
- Business Awards: Challa Properties, LLC at 2355 Derr Road, Mundy’s Diner at 920 Selma Road, McDonald’s Restaurant at 2994 Derr Road, and Wendy’s Restaurant at 2214 N. Limestone St.
- Community Improvement Award: 99 Parking Garage at 99 N. Fountain Ave.
- Neighborhood Improvement Awards: Kettering Health at 2300 N. Limestone St., Pathways Financial Credit Union at 1850 S. Limestone St., and SpinLight Express Car Wash at 2531 E. Main St.
- Good Neighbor Award: Steve Parham, former Home of the Week and Numeral winner, for his sharing of Lantanas.
- Horticulture Award: Frank J. Demma, Home of the Week winner, for his numerous varieties of flowers, bushes and trees on his property.
- Adopt-A-Bed Awards: Bonnie Crace, Dale Lucas, Terry L. Smith and West End Neighborhood Association for their beautification efforts at city entrance points.
- Shield Awards: Given to 38 new participants.
- Numeral Awards: Given to former winners.
The CBC committee, a Springfield City Commission-appointed committee that conducts programs to help enhance the natural beauty of Springfield, includes Marianne L. Nave, chairman; W. Duane Sims, co-chairman; Bernice Applin; Timothy McLean; Heather Hickle; Cecily Morrow; David L. Williams; Betty L. Jones; and Terry L. Smith.
About the Author