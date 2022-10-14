State Board of Education continues search for next state superintendent

McGuire said she hopes to have someone in the position as the new state superintendent by the end of the year.

She said she wants to have someone student-focused, who can give hope and make Ohio more competitive.

“We can’t do business as usual, which means we need a superintendent who is willing to be visionary, innovative and risk taking,” McGuire said.

John Hagan, a board member from Alliance, had proposed a resolution to appoint one of the firms but didn’t name a specific one, leaving that up to the board. But the board ultimately went in a different direction.

Siddens has been with ODE since 2006, serving as senior executive director of the Center for Student Supports and previously senior executive director of curriculum and assessment.

McGuire said she did not feel comfortable previously authorizing a search firm to look for the next state superintendent last year when the board went through this process because there were so many applicants.

Former Springboro Superintendent Larry Hook was one of three finalists for the job when Dackin was named, but ultimately Hook withdrew his name and moved on to the Forest Hills district in suburban Cincinnati.