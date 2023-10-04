Springfield’s beautification awards to be presented this weekend

Springfield’s Community Beautification Committee will host its 58th annual Beautification Awards presentation this weekend.

The event will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8, at the Courtyard by Marriott - Downtown Springfield, 100 S. Fountain Ave.

There are 387 awards to be presented this year, including the 12 Home of the Week winners, the Home of the Year winner, first-year CBC Shield awards to 30 new participants and numeral awards to former winners.

The 2023 winners and comments from the organizers are:

Business of the Year Award: Littleton & Rue, 830 N. Limestone St. in Springfield, for dedicated and outstanding beautification efforts. The location has beautiful plantings and is kept clean of litter and debris year-round. Their business was awarded a CBC Business of the Year in 1983 when it was known as Littleton Funeral Home. Over the years, the funeral home has made many changes and additional buildings and is now eligible to be honored under their new ownership.

Business Awards: Kettering Health, 2300 N. Limestone St., and Pathways Financial Credit Union, 1850 S. Limestone St. These sites both received “Neighborhood Improvement Awards” in 2022. They are kept clean of litter and debris year-round and have neat plantings of shrubs, trees and flowers.

Special Awards: The Springfield Burying Ground, 120 W. Columbia St., the Gammon House, 620 S. Piqua Place, and the Hartman Rock Garden, 1905 Russell Ave., will be honored for their various efforts contributing to the CBC mission to enhance the beauty of the city; and Heather Hickle will receive an award for 15 years of CBC service to Springfield.

Church Award: The Covenant Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Limestone St., for its continuing beautification work.

Good Neighbor Award: James A. Mitchell for his anti-litter efforts.

Horticulture Award: Home of the Week winner Debbie Farmer.

Adopt-A-Bed Awards: Dale Lucas for adopting seven of the “Springfield Adopt-A-Beds” for several years.

Home of the Week winners: Thomas and Sharon Finch, Pete and Bobbie Whitacre, David and Kathy Johnson, Roger and Pam Hilton, Terence and Belinda Cosby, Don and Simone Carter, Rose Cox, Rick and Debbie Farmer, Jim and Kathy Calvert, Deb McLendon and Valarie Baker, Randall and Sharon Kimble, and Aaron and Tammy Toops.

Home of the Year: Winner will be announced during the awards presentation.

Shield Awards: To be given to 30 new participants and numeral awards to former winners.

Numeral Awards: To be given to former winners. Winners who like to collect their numerals must be present or send their invitation card with someone else to claim their numeral for them. There will be no home deliveries of numerals this year.

The public is invited to attend this program, and there will be door prize drawings at the end.