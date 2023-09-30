Clark State’s Crystal Jones accepted into mentored leadership institute

Clark State College’s Crystal Jones has been accepted into a mentored leadership institute that helps “transforms good administrators into extraordinary leaders.”

Jones, vice president of marketing, diversity, and community impact, was accepted into the 2023 Thomas Lakin Institute for Mentored Leadership.

“Crystal Jones has the academic background, communication skills, networking abilities, student-success focus and drive to attain the position of college president, as she truly represents the future of the profession,” said President Jo Alice Blondin. “Her commitment to community colleges and higher education is inspiring, genuine and impactful, and she, the participants, and mentors in the Lakin Institute will benefit from her engagement in the program.”

The institute, created for community college administrators with five years of senior-level work experience, provides a personal and professional development experience for selected people who have demonstrated a potential for expanded leadership roles in their current or future responsibilities within community colleges, and serves those with prospects to serve in chief executive leadership positions.

“I am excited, and grateful to be selected to be a part of the Thomas Lakin Institute for mentored leadership,” Jones said. “I look forward to connecting with other distinguished professionals in Kansas City next month.”

Jones previously worked as assistant dean of the school of business and applied technologies, as associate professor and program coordinator for marketing and medical office administration, and started her career at Clark State in 2007 as an adjunct faculty member.

She has served the Ohio Association of Community Colleges as a member of the Intel Project Marketing Officers’ group, helped the OACC in other areas of workforce need, been a mentor, leader, and participant in the Student Success Leadership Academy, and is a speaker on issues of diversity, equity, inclusion, belonging and workforce.

Each mentee is expected to participate in a week-long program of study. After completion, each mentee is given the option of being assigned a mentor to explore a more in-depth analysis of individual leadership skills.

The institute is a national professional development activity sponsored by the Presidents’ Round Table of African – American CEOs of Community Colleges. It will be held Oct. 15-20 in Kansas City.