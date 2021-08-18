Springfield victim identified in Sunset Avenue shooting

Explore Pilots land plane after twin engines lose power leaving Bellefontaine airport

Officers located a single shell casing, as well as a broken gun grip, on the scene, although it is unclear if the gun grip is related to the shooting, the police report said.

Parks was transported to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, then to the Montgomery County Crime Lab, according to the police report.

A suspect has not been identified in the shooting.

The shooting is under investigation by Springfield police.