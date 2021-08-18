springfield-news-sun logo
X

Police: 28-year-old Springfield man killed in Sunset Avenue shooting

Police lights
Caption
Police lights

News
By Sydney Dawes - SpringfieldKristen Spicker
49 minutes ago
Springfield police investigating incident, which took place at an apartment complex Monday.

A Springfield man was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Springfield early Monday morning.

The victim was identified as a 28-year-old from Springfield, according to a Springfield Police Division report.

A 911 caller reported the incident at 1:32 a.m. on Monday in the 900 block of Sunset Avenue, according to police. Officers responded and found the man lying in the southeast corner of the parking lot.

The victim had a single gunshot wound to the head. The bullet appeared to have “entered through the back side of his head exiting through the left eye,” the report said.

ExploreRELATED: 1 dead following early-morning shooting in Springfield

Officers located a single shell casing, as well as a broken gun grip, on the scene, although it is unclear if the gun grip is related to the shooting, the police report said.

The man was transported to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, then to the Montgomery County Crime Lab, according to the police report.

A suspect has not been identified in the shooting.

The shooting is under investigation by Springfield police.

The Springfield News-Sun has reached out to the Clark County Coroner’s Office for more information.

ExploreSpringfield looking for partner in project to build emergency shelter

In Other News
1
Clark County Pet of the Week
2
Champaign County Pet of the Week
3
Pilots land plane after twin engines lose power leaving Bellefontaine...
4
Cottrel: Fair at New Boston brings changes, but show must go on
5
These 13 people were indicted in Clark County
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top