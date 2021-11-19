Springfield VFW post donates $25,000 to local charities and nonprofits

The money came from the Ohio Charities Fund and was distributed out by VFW Post 1031 in Springfield. The Salvation Army, the Open Hands Free Store, the Second Harvest Food Bank and the Springfield Soup Kitchen each received $5,000 from the veterans group.

The local VFW post Commander Rick Boop, said that his organization donates money to the community each month and it is important that they give money to organizations that help the community.