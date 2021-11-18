City’s abandoned houses get colorful additions

“I thought the city needed the help,” Nate Fleming said. “There are a lot of abandoned houses, and we thought of them as a blank slate. Our idea was to experiment, to see, to create an interest point and put value where people don’t perceive value.”

The Flemings discovered SMOA and Springfield Promise had similar ideas, and a partnership was formed. The city supply the boards, and Nate Fleming offered to do the contracting work to put them up, as Velorossa does construction and lighting projects.

Community Development Deputy Director Steve Thompson found this to be a fresh way to improve the community and involve younger residents.

“We thought the idea Nate and Mandie had of having kids paint the boards was a good one,” he said. “It’s a new way to engage with kids and give them pride when they see their work displayed publicly.”

Nate Fleming put up the first boards on Nov. 9 on an abandoned property on South Center Street, getting curious looks from passersby as he applied the panels, which come in various sizes and are painted a variety of colors.

The first boards were painted during the second ArtSoFo event in downtown Springfield on Oct. 2, and Springfield Promise did additional painting at one of its events later in the month.

“Everyone was excited and enjoyed being a part of these,” Nate Fleming said.

The Flemings also secured paint donations from a local paint store.

Kali Lawrence, executive director of Springfield Promise, said her organization and SMOA tried to get such a project started last year, but the pandemic stalled it. Already committed to set up at Art SoFo, they found it the right time to involve Promise students in creating the art.

“It’s a very natural activity that allows our students who are making these to have an impact on their environment and making their neighborhoods more appealing in a small way,” she said.

Several panels have been painted and Nate Fleming said it should keep him busy for a while. But the groups are already focused on the next phase.

He’d like to have artists or others sponsor the boards and get their signature works out for all to see, or get school groups or other service organizations to help out.

“Our limit will be how many we can get to paint. Something like this makes people feel better,” he said.

Along with the many mural projects done by groups, including as Project Jericho, the utility boxes that have been painted all over the city and the recent “Your Story” exhibition downtown, this is another attempt at making the Springfield more attractive through creative expression.

“We’re just trying to make this city more art friendly. This is one of the best places for artists – it’s centrally-located, has a low cost of living, decent restaurants,” he said.

To sponsor a board or paint boards, contact Springfield Promise Neighborhood at its Facebook page or email to promise.springfield@gmail.com.