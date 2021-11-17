Local health officials plead for holiday caution as COVID cases spike

“Travel and social gatherings can play a leading role in COVID-19 transmission if proper precautions are not taken,” the release said. “One of the best things you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones is to get vaccinated. Vaccination helps protect you from infection and reduces the severity of symptoms for those who become ill.”

Individuals should also pay close attention to any signs of COVID-19 and get tested if any symptoms develop.

Public health officials offered these general COVID-19 precautions:

Protect others and yourself by getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

and yourself by getting a COVID-19 vaccination. Wear well-fitted masks over your nose and mouth if you are in public indoor settings if you are not fully vaccinated. (Even those who are fully vaccinated should wear a mask in public indoor settings in communities with substantial to high transmission).

over your nose and mouth if you are in public indoor settings if you are not fully vaccinated. (Even those who are fully vaccinated should wear a mask in public indoor settings in communities with substantial to high transmission). Outdoors is safer than indoors.

is safer than indoors. Avoid crowded , poorly ventilated spaces.

, poorly ventilated spaces. If you are sick or have symptoms, don’t host or attend a gathering.

or have symptoms, don’t host or attend a gathering. Get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have a close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

If you are considering traveling for a holiday or event, visit CDC’s travel page to help you decide what is best for you and your family. CDC still recommends delaying travel until you are fully vaccinated.

If you are not fully vaccinated and must travel, follow CDC’s domestic travel or international travel recommendations for unvaccinated people.

and must travel, follow CDC’s domestic travel or international travel recommendations for unvaccinated people. If you are traveling in a group or family with unvaccinated people, choose safer travel options.

or family with unvaccinated people, choose safer travel options. Everyone, even people who are fully vaccinated, is required to wear a mask on public transportation and follow international travel recommendations.

Special COVID-19 precautions for families with compromised individuals: