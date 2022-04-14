Springfield Symphony to pay tribute to Judy Garland

A performer blessed with one of music’s legendary voices would’ve celebrated her 100th birthday this year. Her legacy will be marked in the most fitting way – with a concert tribute.
The Springfield Symphony Orchestra (SSO) is throwing the party with “Get Happy – A Judy Garland Celebration” featuring vocalist Joan Ellison at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at the Clark State Performing Arts Center. Tickets are still available.
Garland’s road to becoming a legend began as a child actor in popular films with Mickey Rooney, and would’ve been famous if only just for starring as Dorothy in the classic 1939 adaptation of “The Wizard of Oz” that featured what became her signature song “Over the Rainbow.”
She would continue to star in hit films, television shows and in concert until her death at age 47 in 1969, leaving behind recordings that have endured for years.
Ohio-born Ellison became one of the performers to keep the Garland spirit alive, devoting several shows to her. “Get Happy” will feature the SSO doing the original symphonic arrangements that will recreate everything from Garland’s Hollywood golden age classics to her famous 1961 Carnegie Hall concert.
“I have long wanted to share the talents of Joan Ellison with our SSO audience,” said Peter Stafford Wilson, SSO conductor and music director. “She is a phenomenal singer and amazing musician. It was the Judy Garland show that seemed the best-suited as the music world celebrates the 100th anniversary of Garland’s birth.”
Wilson is also celebrating a landmark anniversary this season, his 20th guiding the SSO.
Some of the recognizable hits of Garland’s career included “The Trolley Song,” “The Man That Got Away,” “Stormy Weather,” “That’s Entertainment” and several others.
Also given that it’s Easter weekend, one of Garland’s hit films happened to tie into the holiday – “Easter Parade” with the title song being a big hit, making the show especially fit to celebrate during this season.
The SSO will round out its 2021-2022 season on May 21 with the show “Bach to Wagner” that will also feature the Springfield Symphony Chorale.
HOW TO GO
What: Springfield Symphony Orchestra “Get Happy – A Judy Garland Celebration”
Where: Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 South Fountain Ave., Springfield
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16
Admission: $40.40-$66
More info: 937-325-8100 or go to www.springfieldsym.org/