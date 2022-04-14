Springfield Symphony to pay tribute to Judy Garland

“I have long wanted to share the talents of Joan Ellison with our SSO audience,” said Peter Stafford Wilson, SSO conductor and music director. “She is a phenomenal singer and amazing musician. It was the Judy Garland show that seemed the best-suited as the music world celebrates the 100th anniversary of Garland’s birth.”

Wilson is also celebrating a landmark anniversary this season, his 20th guiding the SSO.

Some of the recognizable hits of Garland’s career included “The Trolley Song,” “The Man That Got Away,” “Stormy Weather,” “That’s Entertainment” and several others.

Also given that it’s Easter weekend, one of Garland’s hit films happened to tie into the holiday – “Easter Parade” with the title song being a big hit, making the show especially fit to celebrate during this season.

The SSO will round out its 2021-2022 season on May 21 with the show “Bach to Wagner” that will also feature the Springfield Symphony Chorale.

HOW TO GO

What: Springfield Symphony Orchestra “Get Happy – A Judy Garland Celebration”

Where: Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 South Fountain Ave., Springfield

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16

Admission: $40.40-$66

More info: 937-325-8100 or go to www.springfieldsym.org/