Clark State to hold enrollment events for high school graduates

Clark State College will hold two enrollment events for high school gradates. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

1 hour ago

Clark State College will hold two enrollment events for high school graduates.

“Clark State College is so proud of the 2022 high school graduates — graduation is an important milestone in life,” said Dr. Dawayne Kirkman, vice president of student affairs. “We are excited to celebrate with them and their families, as well as introduce them to our campus team members and faculty.”

Kirkman said the events will include a celebration, engaging with the college community, and helping students prepare to attend college this year, according to a release from the college. Prospective students and families will tour the campus, learn about financial aid, scholarship opportunities, the steps to enroll, be entered into a scholarship drawing and giveaways.

The events will be held at the main campus, 570 E. Leffel Lane in Springfield, today for graduates interested in health, human and public services and pathways to a bachelor’s degree; and on April 27 for graduates interested in business and applied technologies, graphic design, new media and theater.

The schedule for both events will be: registration, welcome, refreshments, giveaways and graduation festivities at 4 p.m.; academic programs and employer partner sessions at 4:30 p.m.; steps of enrollment, new student checklist and 4-year college partner sessions at 5:30 p.m.; learn about financial aid and ways to pay for school at 6 p.m.; and campus tour, wrap-up and scholarship giveaway at 6:30 p.m.

Registration for the events can be found at clarkstate.edu/admissions/general-admissions/high-school-graduation-enrollment-events.

