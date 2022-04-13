Amid labor shortage, demand for high school workers soars

Ohio’s government has doubled down on promoting technical schools in recent years and incentivizing employers to hire high school students.

“We saw this coming about three years ago,” said GCCC curriculum supervisor Brett Doudican.

Current legislation working its way through Columbus would further incentivize hiring young people and give businesses financial incentives to hire and train high school students enrolled in technical programs.

Senate Bill 166 would create a two-year pilot program that would allow a workers’ compensation premium discount to an employer that offers work-based learning. The bill also gives a 15% tax credit for employers from wages paid to students in a career-technical education program.

Students are required to maintain a certain GPA and attendance requirements, as well as be reliable, punctual and professional on the job, but companies also have a responsibility to provide the student with career-specific work, training and safety instruction, and the student must be covered by worker compensation.

Career center students typically start making between $15 and $18 an hour, Doudican said, and companies are getting creative with other perks and benefits to attract student workers.

“We always tell the employers that they’ve got to compete with Target,” Doudican said. “Or, provide benefits. Are they going to pay for schooling? Cell phones? What are they going to do for employees?”

Increased incentives for hiring students also means students can earn more and have better choice when it comes to a best-fit employer. Current Greene County Career Center senior Zoe Evans works at the Xenia YMCA as a fitness counselor, and said she quit a previous retail job over bad management.

“I specifically chose the Y because I wanted to be part of people’s fitness routines,” said Evans, who plans to study occupational therapy. “I’m able to work with people and create their ActivTrax (workouts) for them and be a part of their fitness routines.”

Other industries like retail, food service, hospitality, and other seasonal jobs are also looking to hire teenage workers, but should also give some thought to what they offer young employees, said Xenia Chamber of Commerce President Donna Saraga.

“Students aren’t cheap labor. They shouldn’t be treated like cheap labor,” Saraga said. “Just working as a cashier, there’s a whole lot more to retail than that.”