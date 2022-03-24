Springfield street sweeping program to continue for next 3 months

Sweepers will began work in the Innisfallen Avenue area and will move counter-clockwise throughout city neighborhoods for the remainder of the program that is expected to wrap up in July.

The city will be using an outside vendor for that work and has contracted with Dayton Sweeping Service, Inc. As part of the program, only one side of a street will be swept per day. Springfield officials say that will allow residents to park cars on the opposite side of the street during that work.