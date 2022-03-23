Fifth person in fiery Clark County crash dies; another victim ID’d

Driver Hope Griffin, 43 of Enon, died of her injuries after more than a week at Miami Valley Hospital, officials said Wednesday. It’s not clear when she was pronounced dead.

Explore Four people killed in Clark County crash

David Griffin, 50, her husband, who along with their son was a passenger in their Mini Cooper, died on the night of the crash. The boy, whose identity has not been released, was taken to the hospital and later released, officials said.