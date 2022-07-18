Springfield selects new Schaefer Middle School principal

“It is not often that you find someone with the kind of passion that he brings to the job. He shows enthusiasm to learn new skills and build meaningful relationships with the students at Schaefer. He has been an asset to our District for years, and I look forward to watching him grow as an educator in his new role,” he said.

Raines began his Springfield school career in 2010 as a history and government teacher at the high school, later holding several leadership positions with the most recent being Schaefer Middle School Assistant Principal.