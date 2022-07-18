Springfield selects new Schaefer Middle School principal

The Springfield City School District has selected a new principal for one of the middle schools.
Zach Raines will start as principal of Schaefer Middle School on Aug. 1, leading a team of nearly 40 staff and 300 students, according to the district.
Superintendent Bob Hill said Raines has showed an “incredible amount” of dedication tot he district and students over the past decade.
“It is not often that you find someone with the kind of passion that he brings to the job. He shows enthusiasm to learn new skills and build meaningful relationships with the students at Schaefer. He has been an asset to our District for years, and I look forward to watching him grow as an educator in his new role,” he said.
Raines began his Springfield school career in 2010 as a history and government teacher at the high school, later holding several leadership positions with the most recent being Schaefer Middle School Assistant Principal.
Raines is a graduate of Wittenberg University and Wright State University.
About the Author