Springfield, Enon men indicted following Mayfair house shooting

A witness told police that a group of people were fighting in the roadway of Eastmoor Drive prior to shots being fired. The witness minutes later saw a man – later identified as Karg – with a gun, according to the affidavit.

Karg ran from Eastmoor Drive to Mayfair drive, where he allegedly began firing at a house. He later got into a car and drove westbound, firing more shots as he drove away, according to the affidavit.

The resident of the house told police that Karg allegedly told him he’d “shoot and kill” him after Karg located his cell phone, then began firing at the resident, the affidavit said.

No injuries were reported. The house struck by gunfire had damage in multiple areas at its front, and more damage was made to the walls and windows where bullets flew through the residence, according to the affidavit. Police collected several spent shell casings and one “live” round.

Police later found a gray Kia at a gas station on Selma Road. Inside the car was passenger Karg and driver McFann. A 10mm gun was located on the driver side door of the car.

McFann told police he was picked up by Karg, who returned appearing “antsy,” at an apartment complex and had no knowledge of the gun in the vehicle, the affidavit said. He asked McFann to drive him home.

The incident was reportedly captured on video, which was released to police, the affidavit said.