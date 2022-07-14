Police to give update today after Warren County officer shot, suspect killed

A Clearcreek Twp. police officer was critically wounded after he was shot in the head Tuesday night responding to a domestic violence call, and a sergeant shot and killed the suspect.
Police and the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office scheduled a joint press conference for 2 p.m. today to give an update on the department’s first officer-involved shooting since its founding in 1975.
Officer Eric Ney, a 14-year veteran, was most recently reported in critical but stable condition at Miami Valley Hospital. He was flown to the hospital after suffering a single gunshot to the head, Clearcreek Twp. Police Chief John Terrill said.
The suspect was identified Wednesday as 65-year-old Mark Evers by the Warren County Coroner’s Office.
Officers responded Tuesday night to the 5000 block of state Route 48 on a report of a man ramming an ATV into his wife’s vehicle. Police had been to the home multiple times in the past and some of those complaints included information on a possible weapon, Terrill said.
A female sergeant shot and killed Evers but was not injured, Terrill said. Her name has not been released. However, the Clearcreek Twp. Police Department only lists one female sergeant on its online roster: Sgt. Nicole Cordero.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is taking the lead on the investigation on the shooting of the officer as well as the shooting of Evers, Terrill said.
