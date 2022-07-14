Police to give update today after Warren County officer shot, suspect killed

Officers responded Tuesday night to the 5000 block of state Route 48 on a report of a man ramming an ATV into his wife’s vehicle. Police had been to the home multiple times in the past and some of those complaints included information on a possible weapon, Terrill said.

A female sergeant shot and killed Evers but was not injured, Terrill said. Her name has not been released. However, the Clearcreek Twp. Police Department only lists one female sergeant on its online roster: Sgt. Nicole Cordero.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is taking the lead on the investigation on the shooting of the officer as well as the shooting of Evers, Terrill said.