Springfield Schools to host fair to hire much-needed substitute teachers

The goal is to get substitutes to fill those vacancies in the short term. Representatives of the district say that they also want to build up their pool of substitutes due to the uncertainty of the pandemic and the possibility of further vacancies.

The district is still actively looking to permanently fill vacant teacher positions and other roles. Leinasars said that substitutes could work their way towards a full-time position.

“If a substitute is able to come into a building, perform well and establish relationships within the building, that certainly makes a good impression if they were to go for a full-time job as one becomes available,” she said.

The district is currently looking for both short-term and long-term substitutes. The event on Wednesday is meant to serve as learning opportunity for those who are thinking of applying. Those who attend could be interviewed as well.