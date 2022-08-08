springfield-news-sun logo
Springfield nonprofit to host annual backpack giveaway

The annual Operation Backpack, held by JLC Springfield Community Outreach Gathering and Greater Grace Temple, will be held from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13.

A local nonprofit is hosting its annual backpack giveaway next week.

Operation Backpack will be from 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at Davey Moore Park, 600 S. Western Ave. in Springfield.

This program was originally formed through Greater Grace Temple and later taken over by a nonprofit called JLC Springfield Community Outreach Gathering, said Raymond Smith, minister and public relations coordinator of the church.

Marjorie Burton, secretary of the church and president of JLC, started the nonprofit in 2015 after she wanted to give back to the community and give free items to school aged children.

“This event means so much to Springfield families that may not be able to purchase backpacks and supplies for children, and it provides a needed source for families that otherwise may not be able to provide,” Smith said.

Although the nonprofit reaches out to community members and businesses for donations, they supply and fund this event.

The event is open to the public and will include free backpacks, school supplies, food, games and crafts, and door prizes.

All backpacks are limited to two per family, and a parent/adult and children must be present.

For more information, visit JLC Springfield Community Outreach Gathering on Facebook.

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

