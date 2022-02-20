Hamburger icon
Springfield schools on ballot for voters to approve continuing levy

Springfield City School District going on ballot for voters to approve a continuing levy. FILE

Springfield City School District going on ballot for voters to approve a continuing levy. FILE

News
By Brooke Spurlock
47 minutes ago

The Springfield City School District will ask voters to approve a continuing levy on the ballot in May.

The 5.06-mill continuing additional levy for general permanent improvements is estimated to generate $3.5 million a year, according to Treasurer Nicole Cottrell.

“The levy will be used for district Capital Improvement Plan, which includes continuation of athletic facility improvements and maintaining building operations,” Cottrell said.

According to the Clark County Auditor’s Office, this levy is estimated to cost $177.10 for the owner of a $100,000 home.

Cottrell said while this is “technically” considered a new tax, there is actually no new tax for the community due to “other debt rolling off of our current tax rolls.”

“When tax supported bonds are paid off, they come off the tax rolls. The bonds that were issued when the district passed the levy of the new school facilities will be paid off in 2022-23, and those are due to be removed from the rolls,” she said.

Clark-Shawnee Local School District is going back to the election ballot in May to ask voters to approve a substitute operating levy.

The proposed substitute levy will combine two existing levies that would not raise taxes, according to the district. The substitute levy is a continuing 12.1-mill levy that would continue to generate $4.7 million for district operations, according to Superintendent Brian Kuhn.

This is the same amount the district now collects and would not increase funding, Kuhn said.

The levy combines two existing levies — one that generates $2.4 million annually and another that brings in about $2.2 million a year. Both levies were first passed in 2012 and 2014, respectively.

“This is the same levy that was placed on the ballot in November,” Kuhn said.

