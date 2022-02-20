Springfield schools on ballot for voters to approve continuing levy

“When tax supported bonds are paid off, they come off the tax rolls. The bonds that were issued when the district passed the levy of the new school facilities will be paid off in 2022-23, and those are due to be removed from the rolls,” she said.

Clark-Shawnee Local School District is going back to the election ballot in May to ask voters to approve a substitute operating levy.

The proposed substitute levy will combine two existing levies that would not raise taxes, according to the district. The substitute levy is a continuing 12.1-mill levy that would continue to generate $4.7 million for district operations, according to Superintendent Brian Kuhn.

This is the same amount the district now collects and would not increase funding, Kuhn said.

The levy combines two existing levies — one that generates $2.4 million annually and another that brings in about $2.2 million a year. Both levies were first passed in 2012 and 2014, respectively.

“This is the same levy that was placed on the ballot in November,” Kuhn said.