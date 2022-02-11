Clark-Shawnee schools going back on ballot for substitute levy

Clark-Shawnee Local School District is going back to the election ballot to ask voters to approve an operating levy they rejected in November.
The 12.1-mill continuing substitute levy generates $4.7 million a year for the district’s general fund and will be used for operating expenses in the district, school officials said.
“This is the same levy that was placed on the ballot in November,” Superintendent Brian Kuhn said.
The levy would cost an owner of a $100,000 property $423.50 a year.
Kuhn said the levy pays for operating expenses for the district such as supplies, utilities, salaries, materials and programs.
“This substitute levy will not be a tax increase for our community members as this 12.1-mill levy replaces two existing operating levies and combines them into one single ballot issue,” he said. “The substitute levy will grow when new residential or commercial development takes place in Springfield Twp.”
The levy combines two existing levies — one that generates $2.4 million annually and another that brings in about $2.2 million a year. Both levies were first passed in 2012 and 2014, respectively.
Last November, voters rejected the operating substitute levy with 51.93%, or 1,104, of voters voting against and 48.07%, or 1,022 for it.
