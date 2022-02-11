Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark-Shawnee schools going back on ballot for substitute levy

Clark-Shawnee School District is going back on the ballot for voters to approve a substitute levy. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

caption arrowCaption
Clark-Shawnee School District is going back on the ballot for voters to approve a substitute levy. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By Brooke Spurlock
5 minutes ago

Clark-Shawnee Local School District is going back to the election ballot to ask voters to approve an operating levy they rejected in November.

The 12.1-mill continuing substitute levy generates $4.7 million a year for the district’s general fund and will be used for operating expenses in the district, school officials said.

“This is the same levy that was placed on the ballot in November,” Superintendent Brian Kuhn said.

ExploreClark County commissioner won’t seek re-election

The levy would cost an owner of a $100,000 property $423.50 a year.

Kuhn said the levy pays for operating expenses for the district such as supplies, utilities, salaries, materials and programs.

“This substitute levy will not be a tax increase for our community members as this 12.1-mill levy replaces two existing operating levies and combines them into one single ballot issue,” he said. “The substitute levy will grow when new residential or commercial development takes place in Springfield Twp.”

ExploreCedarville athletic training student, graduate help Bengals during championship season

The levy combines two existing levies — one that generates $2.4 million annually and another that brings in about $2.2 million a year. Both levies were first passed in 2012 and 2014, respectively.

Last November, voters rejected the operating substitute levy with 51.93%, or 1,104, of voters voting against and 48.07%, or 1,022 for it.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
For some Springfield fans, Bengals Super Bowl appearance is about...
4
Events around Clark and Champaign counties this weekend
5
Fox News host from Cincinnati is cautiously superstitious about Bengals...

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top