Clark-Shawnee schools going back on ballot for substitute levy

“This substitute levy will not be a tax increase for our community members as this 12.1-mill levy replaces two existing operating levies and combines them into one single ballot issue,” he said. “The substitute levy will grow when new residential or commercial development takes place in Springfield Twp.”

The levy combines two existing levies — one that generates $2.4 million annually and another that brings in about $2.2 million a year. Both levies were first passed in 2012 and 2014, respectively.

Last November, voters rejected the operating substitute levy with 51.93%, or 1,104, of voters voting against and 48.07%, or 1,022 for it.