Springfield school students observe Earth Day

Students in the Springfield City School District observed Earth Day this week, with two groups participating in community beatification projects at their respective schools.

Earth Day is officially recognized on April 22.

The Springfield High School National Honor Society, which includes over 40 juniors and seniors, filled up several garbage bags after they collected litter around the campus.

The cleanup happened in the areas of Kensington Drive and High School Place to Home Road.

Snyder Park Elementary School held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the school’s new community garden Monday afternoon as part of an Earth Day celebration.

The community garden provides an “appealing entrance” to the school and benefits the environment.

Clark County Master Gardener volunteers helped the schools’ “Cat Council” student group plant 44 native pollinators in the garden last week.

