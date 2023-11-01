PHOTOS: Kings Island opening day 2024

1 / 57
Kings Island opened for its 52nd season on Saturday, April 20, 2024. ALEX CUTLER/STAFF
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top