Springfield school honored with Purple Star Award for commitment to military families

Out of the 68 honoree schools, 23 were first timers and 45 were renewals. This was a renewal for Risen Christ Lutheran School as it also received the award in 2018.

The Purple Star Advisory Board helps determine requirements for the award program. Schools must designate a liaison between military-connected students and their families and the school. The liaison then works with teachers to support the military-connected students in school and helps ensure families have access to necessary resources in the community.

“We had to submit all new material, all new evidence. It was not enough to do what we did the first time, so we improved the program to make our school more military friendly,” Reid said. “There were things we had to improve, and it made us more mindful of what our students need and what their parents need for the best learning opportunity.”

Reid said they have helped families that got stationed here from around the U.S., including California, Texas, Colorado and Alabama.

“It is an awesome asset to us. It gets our names out to the families transferring to this area,” she said. “It gives those families contact information and they can call and we’re able to give them a lot of information about the school and the community. Families can get a good picture of what our community looks like before getting here. We even invite them to visit and get them set up for stuff to do while they’re here to show our community off in a good light.”