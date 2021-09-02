Student to debut zero waste store during Springfield’s First Friday

To make it possible, Chesshir reached out to the Clark County Solid Waste District as a partner and was given a $500 donation along with $500 from WellSpring. He used the funds to purchase organically-grown B-Corp certified and vegan-certified shampoo and conditioner from a family-run business and pumps. Laundry tabs made right in the shop will also be for sale.

“This is a way of supporting local youth and you’ll be using products with no chemicals you can’t pronounce in them and tells what plants were used,” Chesshir said. “I hope people will like the products and come back every month.”

Available scents will include lavender, cedar and unscented. Products will be weighed and charged by the ounce.

What inspired Chesshir was witnessing how much plastic his family used each week. This highlights something working in other states to the local economy.

“I thought wouldn’t it be good if we could promote new business in Hatch and support a smaller business,” he said.

While these products will be available for now exclusively at the Hatch Artist Studio on future First Fridays, Chesshir would also like to eventually move beyond Hatch such as the local Farmers Market. Other products are also in the works such as composting that can be turned into soil.

Profits will be reinvested into future products and BATS efforts.

“I’m hoping it will inspire adults to invest in creating a full-time zero waste store,” said Chesshir. “The goal is to raise awareness in helping in plastic waste reduction. Come down and say ‘hi’; we’d love to talk to you about zero waste.”

Hatch Artist Studios is located at 105 N. Center St. Other participating downtown businesses will have specials and attractions for First Friday.

Future BATS projects include an event open to the public called What’s Wellness in downtown Springfield on Oct. 2. For more information, visit the BATS Facebook page.

A zero waste store provides a place for people to shop knowing their impact on the environment is as minimal as practically possible. They buy their food products in bulk quantities, in either reusable, recyclable or returnable packaging.