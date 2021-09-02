Clark State receives over $100K grant to help manufacturing programs

“These funds will enable us to make equipment purchases that will provide our students with more hands-on experiences that will better prepare them for the workforce within our region as well as strengthen or partnerships with business and industry as we help to meet their workforce needs,” said Tiffany Hunter, provost and vice president of academic affairs.

ODHE Chancellor Randy Gardner said the RAPIDS program has been a successful way to help Ohio’s workforce efforts and create a pipeline of skilled workers for regional employers.