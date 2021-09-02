springfield-news-sun logo
Clark State receives over $100K grant to help manufacturing programs

Clark State has received over $100K in funds to help with manufacturing programs. Here, Governor Mike DeWine met with Clark State College officials as well as students and members of the manufacturing community following a tour of the College's Advanced Manufacturing Lab last month. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
By Brooke Spurlock
36 minutes ago
Funding will enable equipment purchases to provide more hands-on experiences for students.

Clark State College has received funding from the Ohio Department of Higher Education for the third year.

The college was selected to receive $111,553 from ODHE as part of the Regionally Aligned Priorities in Delivering Skills (RAPIDS) program, according to a release.

The grant will help Clark State’s manufacturing programs, specifically engineering technology programs.

“These funds will enable us to make equipment purchases that will provide our students with more hands-on experiences that will better prepare them for the workforce within our region as well as strengthen or partnerships with business and industry as we help to meet their workforce needs,” said Tiffany Hunter, provost and vice president of academic affairs.

ODHE Chancellor Randy Gardner said the RAPIDS program has been a successful way to help Ohio’s workforce efforts and create a pipeline of skilled workers for regional employers.

“RAPIDS puts students at Clark State in a strong position to train and learn with up-to-date equipment and helps put students on a path to a successful career,” he said. “Having just visited Clark State with Governor DeWine, I’m pleased to see the ways Clark State is a leader in workforce preparation, and that the governor and legislators continue to support this important program.”

Clark State was also awarded $132,233 from RAPIDS in 2020 to focus on welding robotics and 3D metal printing, and $93,131 in 2018 to strengthen the cybersecurity/information assurance, manufacturing and physical therapist assistant programs, the release stated.

