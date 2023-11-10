Springfield school buildings honor veterans through events

The Springfield City School District spent Friday honoring local men and women who dedicated their lives to serving the country.

Students and staff paid homage to the veterans and expressed gratitude for their service at Kenwood Elementary, Schaefer Middle and Warder Park-Wayne Elementary schools.

“Through these thoughtful gestures and educational initiatives, the district strives to instill a sense of gratitude, respect and patriotism in our students, ensuring that the spirit of Veterans Day resonates throughout our community,” said communications specialist Jenna Leinasars.

Kenwood honored local veterans Friday morning during a ceremony that included the high school Color Guard opening the ceremony with a presentation of the U.S. flag; performances of the Springfield High School Marching Band and Drill team, who placed a medley of military branch songs; and the event was orchestrated by Kenwood’s fifth-grade teachers, Amy Blair and Jeannina Fraley, a veteran herself.

“Students, with a deep understanding of the significance of Veterans Day, delivered morning speeches that delved into the history of this important day,” Leinasars said. “Expressing their gratitude, students presented veterans with heartfelt cards of appreciation, acknowledging the scarifies made in the name of Freedom.”

Schaefer recognized the veterans through the efforts of counselor Terri Connolly, who curated a bulletin board that showcased the family members of staff who have served in branches of the military.

Warder Park-Wayne hosted an assembly for third through sixth grade students to shed a light on the origins of the National Anthem and appreciation for the nation’s history, and students expressed their gratitude through art by coloring pictures thanking veterans for their service. Librarian Sheri Ehnie then took the initiative to share these pictures with local restaurants offering Veterans Day specials.

“As veterans enjoyed their meals, they were presented with these tokens of appreciation, creating meaningful connections between the students and the honored guests,” Leinasars said.