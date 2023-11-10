Holiday in the City tree arrives in downtown Springfield

The tree that will serve as the centerpiece for Holiday in the City events took its spot in downtown Springfield on Friday morning, with the help of a crane and under the watchful eyes of about two dozen people around the Esplanade.

Rick and Beth Stumpf of Northridge donated the tree, which is approximately 40 to 45-feet tall.

Beth Stumpf posted on Facebook that she would miss the tree, which offered “beauty, shade and all the bird chirps in the mornings.”

The donation, however, offered a chance “to bring joy and happiness to thousands,” she wrote. “I have always wanted to see this tree decorated for Christmas, and now I will get that opportunity!”

Workers from the city of Springfield, Kapp Construction and C&S Tree Service coordinating the removal of the tree and the transportation to its home for the next few weeks, according to Ashten Houseman, downtown events programmer for the Greater Springfield Partnership, which organizes Holiday in the City.

The tree was lowered into a hole in the street in the Esplanade area in front of COhatch the Market and the Courtyard by Marriott hotel near the intersection of Main Street and Fountain Avenue.

The Holiday in the City kickoff is set for Nov. 24, with Santa’s arrival and the grand illumination at 6 p.m. Events are planned for six weeks after the event moved from one day to multiple weeks in 2020.

Special activities, downtown lights and ice skating all will be offered as part of Holiday in the City.

Visitors can expect the return of the ice skating rink in a new location — the alley between COhatch the Market and the Heritage Center of Clark County — set to open at 5 p.m. on the 24th.