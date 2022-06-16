Springfield rotary awards over $8K in scholarships to 5 Clark County students

Baileigh Rhoads received $2,500 Martin Family scholarship, which is renewable three more years if her GPA is at least a 2.75 and she is a full-time student.

Rhoads graduated from the Global Impact STEM Academy (GISA) and Clark State College, and will be attending college in West Virginia. She launched a road cleanup on rural roads, did livestock preservation education at her schools, was the Ohio State Landrace Fair Queen, is active in Future Farmers of America (FFA) and 4-H, and played sports at Northeastern High School, including swimming, golf and cross country.

Luke Glaze and Haley Money each received a $2,000 Charles Fox scholarship, which is renewable three more years if their GPA is at least a 3.0 and they are full-time students.

Glaze, who graduated from GISA and Clark State, will attend Ohio State University. He is an Eagle Scout, instructor at Boy Scout camp, volunteer for trail maintenance for the Clark County parks, gave food donations for Enon Emergency Relief, and played sports at Greenon, including golf, cross country and esports.

Money graduated from Springfield High School and the Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center (CTC) with a vet tech certification, and will be attending Ohio State University. She is a Champion City Scholar, was in the Upward Bound program, student government, national honor and national technical honors societies, drama club, the Springfield Arts Council ambassador, Springfield Civic Theaters, signs at church (American Sign Language) and runs track.

The three students were selected among 37 countywide applicants as new scholarship recipients, which are in addition to 10 ongoing scholarships that were already awarded to students.

The rotary club also awarded two scholarships each to two other qualified Clark State students as a way to upkeep the club’s ongoing mission to provide help to residents with special needs.

The special needs awardees for the 2021-22 academic year include Evan Martin and Kelli Reese, who both received a $1,000 scholarship, in which they can re-apply for a second year.

Martin, who completed his first year, studies computer-aided design technology. He was in the National Honor Society at CTC, studies engineering and architectural design, and achieved a second degree black belt in marital arts.

Reese, who graduated with a registered nurse degree, recently became a single mother and wants to show her daughters what a determined woman can accomplish.

Those interested in seeking future awards can contact their school counselor or adviser for applications.

For more information, contact Bartos at 937-399-3839 or bbartos@erinet.com.