springfield-news-sun logo
X

ODH: Probable monkeypox case in Ohio

ajc.com

Local News
By
10 minutes ago

There is a probable monkeypox case in Ohio.

The state is awaiting confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention laboratory, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said during a Monday afternoon media briefing announcing the case.

“Monkeypox does not spread easily between people,” he said. “This is a disease that requires very close, generally very intimate contact between people,” he said.

The CDC is tracking multiple cases of monkeypox in several countries that don’t normally report monkeypox, including the U.S.

To date, there are 49 confirmed cases in the nation, including 11 in New York and 10 in California.

It is a virus that typically begins with flulike symptoms or lymph node swelling. The rash may look like pimples or blisters.

Vanderhoff said the health department will not release any potentially identifying information, such as age, gender or area of residence, to protect the probably monkeypox patient.

In Other News
1
DeWine signs armed teachers bill; Democrats denounce it
2
Tips for retirees going back to work to bolster nest egg
3
Congress mandates role for NASIC in investigating UFOs
4
Baby Boomers driven to retirement by COVID-19 return to work amid labor...
5
Ohio farmers face tough growing season

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top