Springfield retail space at downtown parking garage targeted for October

Paul Hicks, the former emergency services manager for Springfield, previously told the News-Sun that the potential tenant would take up two of the three retail spaces in the parking garage.

The idea is that those spaces would be filled with a sit-down restaurant as well as a store that would offer dry-goods and carryout.

Heck said that accommodations will be made to some of the retail space being built out with that potential tenant in mind, who is expected to reimburse the city for those improvements.

Heck said some of those accommodations is combining two retail spaces into one and will be made if the tenant decides to move forward with the decision to lease that space.

The accommodations altered an initial request to increase the contract for the project that would have put the costs of the build out at a little over $385,000.

City officials said by offering retail spaces at the garage that opened last year, it will add new businesses and economic activity to a corridor that has few vacant retail spaces left.

The other retail space at the parking garage has not been filled yet, but Heck said the city has been in talks with several interested parties.