Woman injured after fall from cliff behind Springfield Regional Medical Center

Springfield Regional Medical Center.
Caption
Springfield Regional Medical Center.

By Sydney Dawes - SpringfieldHasan Karim
1 hour ago
Patient left medical center after receiving mental health services

A woman who left Springfield Regional Medical Center after receiving mental health services fell from a cliff located near the hospital on Thursday, the Springfield Police Division confirmed.

Police received a call about a fall in the area behind the hospital around 10:48 a.m. Police and fire personnel responded to the scene. The woman was transported by CareFlight’s ground unit to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton because of her injuries.

It is unclear what the woman’s condition is. She checked into the medical center Wednesday and left the facility Thursday morning.

“The safety, security and well-being of our patients, their families and our associates remains a top priority for Mercy Health,” Mercy Health spokesperson Jonathon Fauvie said.

ExploreClark County begins administering ‘third-dose’ COVID-19 vaccines

