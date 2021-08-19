Clark County begins administering ‘third-dose’ COVID-19 vaccines

People who have received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine are not eligible to receive the additional dose of mRNA vaccine, a CCCHD press release stated.

Explore Springfield commissioners to review real estate and land annexation legislation

Additional doses of vaccine are to be given at least 28 days following the completion of a primary vaccination series. Anyone requesting an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be advised of all the qualifying conditions and will self-attest to their own eligibility. Those requesting a third dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine must also have already completed a two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccination series.

Eligible recipients for a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine should schedule an appointment with CCCHD by calling 937-717-2439. COVID-19 vaccines are available at CCCHD’s East Home Road location from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, the CCCHD release stated.

As of Aug. 16, all COVID-19 vaccines administered at CCCHD’s main offices are being moved to the main conference room on the south side of the facility at 529 E. Home Road. Signs have been situated throughout the parking lot to direct individuals to the correct entrance in order to receive their COVID-19 vaccine, CCCHD stated.

Appointments for additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine will also be available at CCCHD’s Southern Village location, 1209-3 Sunset Ave., from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday.

Immunocompromised patients are urged to consult with their healthcare providers to receive recommendations for timing of additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine to factor in their other treatments. Eligible individuals may also consult their retail pharmacist about eligibility for an additional vaccine dose and to schedule an appointment, according to the release.