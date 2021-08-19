Clark County begins administering ‘third-dose’ COVID-19 vaccines

The Clark County Combined Health District is administering third doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to eligible, immunocompromised individuals.
Amended guidance updated on Aug. 13 by the Centers for Disease Control recommends the additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a small group of immunocompromised individuals. The Food and Drug Administration has updated emergency-use authorizations for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to recommend a third dose for people with moderate-to-severe immunosuppression at heightened risk for severe illness or death from COVID-19.
It is estimated that less than 3% of the U.S. population, and 3% of Ohio residents qualify for an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine under the updated CDC guidance.
Those who qualify for an additional COVID-19 vaccine dose include the following:
- Individuals undergoing active cancer treatment (solid tumor and hematologic malignancies).
- Individuals who have received a solid-organ transplant and are taking immunosuppressive therapy.
- Individuals who have received a CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within two years of transplant or taking immunosuppression therapy).
- Individuals with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome).
- Individuals with advanced or untreated HIV infection.
- Individuals undergoing active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (i.e., ≥20mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.
People who have received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine are not eligible to receive the additional dose of mRNA vaccine, a CCCHD press release stated.
Additional doses of vaccine are to be given at least 28 days following the completion of a primary vaccination series. Anyone requesting an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be advised of all the qualifying conditions and will self-attest to their own eligibility. Those requesting a third dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine must also have already completed a two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccination series.
Eligible recipients for a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine should schedule an appointment with CCCHD by calling 937-717-2439. COVID-19 vaccines are available at CCCHD’s East Home Road location from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, the CCCHD release stated.
As of Aug. 16, all COVID-19 vaccines administered at CCCHD’s main offices are being moved to the main conference room on the south side of the facility at 529 E. Home Road. Signs have been situated throughout the parking lot to direct individuals to the correct entrance in order to receive their COVID-19 vaccine, CCCHD stated.
Appointments for additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine will also be available at CCCHD’s Southern Village location, 1209-3 Sunset Ave., from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday.
Immunocompromised patients are urged to consult with their healthcare providers to receive recommendations for timing of additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine to factor in their other treatments. Eligible individuals may also consult their retail pharmacist about eligibility for an additional vaccine dose and to schedule an appointment, according to the release.