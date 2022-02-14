Springfield Promise to host Black Excellence Extravaganza

The guest speaker will be Michael Tyler, who was born in Springfield and is the director of marketing for the Columbus College of Art and Design. Tyler is an education advocate and involved in historical discovery and research.

Tyler delivered the opening remarks in a ceremony honoring the late U.S. Congressman John Lewis of Alabama.

The Black Diamonds step team will do a live performance and there will be art, music and STEM activities for the students and parents will be able to attend a food and nutrition cooking session and the chance to get meal kits. All Seasons Catering will provide the food for the event.

Traditionally, the event was at Lincoln Elementary School and moves to Hayward for the first time. Lawrence said a strong relationship built with Hayward recently was a chance to use it for this year’s Extravaganza.

Springfield Promise is working on several future projects including multi-cultural activities for an event in March and is preparing to open its Community Garden’s second season.

To register for the Extravaganza or for more information, go to Springfield Promise’s Facebook page.