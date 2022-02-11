Two local hospitals to fill a number of jobs at open house

Mercy Health, which operates the Springfield Regional Medical Center and the Urbana Hospital, is looking to hire for a variety of clinical and non-clinical roles. In order to expand its pool of applicants, the hospital network is hosting a hiring open house at the Springfield Regional Medical Center on Saturday, Feb. 19.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and it could include for some qualified applicants sign-on incentives and on-the-spot offers, according to a news release form Mercy Health.