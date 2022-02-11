Hamburger icon
Two local hospitals to fill a number of jobs at open house

The lobby of Mercy Health's Springfield Regional Medical Center. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

The lobby of Mercy Health's Springfield Regional Medical Center. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

By Hasan Karim
23 minutes ago

A hospital network with a presence in Clark and Champaign counties is in the process of filling multiple positions in the area and will be hosting a hiring event next week.

Mercy Health, which operates the Springfield Regional Medical Center and the Urbana Hospital, is looking to hire for a variety of clinical and non-clinical roles. In order to expand its pool of applicants, the hospital network is hosting a hiring open house at the Springfield Regional Medical Center on Saturday, Feb. 19.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and it could include for some qualified applicants sign-on incentives and on-the-spot offers, according to a news release form Mercy Health.

Those interested in participating are asked to bring multiple copies of their resumes and to be prepared to be interviewed.

Positions that are open include registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, nursing support staff, cooks, imaging professionals, lab professionals, medical assistants, pharmacy techs, respiratory therapists, student nurse externs and surgical technologist.

Representatives of Mercy Health said they are looking to hire entry-level and experienced professionals from all backgrounds even if potential applicants do not see their profession listed in the list of openings.

“Treating people with care and compassion, making lives better and growing personally and professionally is what future employees can expect from a career with Mercy Health,” said a news release from Mercy Health related to the hiring event.

About the Author

Hasan Karim, covers all things business in Clark and Champaign counties. Has been a reporter since 2017. His focus is primarily on job creation and covering the largest companies in the area. He also reports on the local healthcare industry as well as local government.

