Springfield police warn of telephone scam that impersonates police officers

By Hasan Karim
1 hour ago
They follow common pattern, looking to get personal information for monetary gain.

The Springfield Police Division is telling the public to be wary of a scam that involves phone calls from an individual impersonating a police officer.

The goal of the scam is to solicit personal and private information for monetary gain, according to Springfield Police Captain Brad Moos.

The scams follow a common pattern and involves calls from those claiming to be Springfield police officers who work under the “warrant and citation division.”

Moos said in a Tuesday news release that the city does not have a “warrant and citation division” and that should tip off those receiving the calls.

The police division is telling residents not to give out personal information over the phone if they are not certain to whom they are speaking to.

Officers say that includes names, date of birth, addresses, social security number, banking information and credit card numbers.

Springfield police also say those unsure that they are speaking with an officer should ask for their name then tell them you are hanging up and calling the police agency back.

“The Springfield Police non-emergency number is 937-324-7680. When you call, ask to speak with the officer/employee. If the call was legitimate, you will be transferred to that person,” the news release stated.

