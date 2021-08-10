springfield-news-sun logo
X

Victims ID’d in crash that killed 4, injured 5 in Champaign County

A roadside memorial in front of 3181 U.S. 68 south of the Hickory Grove Road intersection Monday is at the scene of a head-on crash that killed four people and injured several others over the weekend. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Caption
A roadside memorial in front of 3181 U.S. 68 south of the Hickory Grove Road intersection Monday is at the scene of a head-on crash that killed four people and injured several others over the weekend. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
59 minutes ago

Four Springfield residents, including a teenager, were killed in a head-on crash Saturday evening south of Urbana that injured five others.

A white 2002 Suzuki sport-utility vehicle was headed south in the 3100 block of U.S. 68 South shortly before 7 p.m. when it crossed the center line and struck a white 2021 Toyota Highlander head-on near the Hickory Grove Road intersection, about two miles from Urbana city limits, according to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

ExploreRELATED: 4 killed, several hurt in crash near Urbana

Four people in the Suzuki were pronounced dead at the crash scene: Immanuel J. Burchnell, 13; Amber N. Whitt, 33; Robert T. Whitt, 24; and Timothy J. Whitt, 31.

The driver of the Suzuki, Mindy Scott, 26, of Springfield, and two children, Christiana Burchell, 11, and Zachariah Billingsley, 1, all of Springfield, were taken to area hospitals for treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.

The two people in the Toyota, Urbana residents Richard Snyder, 63, and Debra Snyder, 65, also were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Multi-County Crash Investigation Team was called to assist.

The crash remains under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and Champaign County Coroner’s Office.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Attorney General named special prosecutor in Eric Cole death involving...
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Coronavirus: Clark County arts organizations receive over $375K in...
5
Graham senior Lauran Bailey named Champaign Fair queen
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top