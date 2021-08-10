New leader of Ohio’s schools announces surprise resignation

But Richard’s letter to those education stakeholders indicates his last day actually working at the Ohio Department of Education will be Sept. 24 — the same as DeMaria’s last day.”

Explore Racial equity language triggers state school board fight

Richard was the superintendent of Perry Local Schools from 2005-2013. He has also served as associate executive director of the Ohio Association of Secondary School Administrators.

“I’m certain this is a surprise on the heels of Paolo’s announcement,” Richard wrote in his email to education stakeholders, “but I have no doubt in the ability of the team at ODE to seamlessly carry on the work in a thorough and effective manner.”

The state board of education last month approved a resolution to make Richard interim superintendent in September, but only after some confused debate.

Board Vice President Charlotte McGuire repeatedly called him “Richardson,” and board members questioned whether the vote was even needed, why Richard would receive extra pay as interim superintendent, and whether the resolution language made sense if he became the eventual long-term superintendent.

The state school board recently has been embroiled in controversy over issues of educational equity and how race is addressed in schools. Richard did not mention any conflict at the Ohio Department of Education in announcing his departure, either to the department or the outside stakeholders.

In his resignation letter to DeMaria, Richard wrote, “I have tremendous respect for you, the State Board of Education and our entire team here at the Department because of the commitment, passion and energy devoted to our students across Ohio.”

The state school board’s next scheduled meeting is not until Sept. 20-21, raising the possibility that a special meeting will be called sooner to identify a new interim superintendent before the Sept. 24 departure of DeMaria and Richard.