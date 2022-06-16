Springfield mental health agency to host drive-through job fair

The event will last from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be held by Oesterlen Services For Youth, Inc., It will be hosted on Oesterlen’s campus at 1918 Mechanicsburg Road in Springfield. The agency is seeking candidates to fill several mental health tech positions, openings for counseling center therapists as well as looking to hire a residential therapist.

The agency is looking to fill19 positions, the majority being mental health clinicians, said Brenna Holly, the director for development for Oesterlen.