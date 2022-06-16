springfield-news-sun logo
X

Springfield mental health agency to host drive-through job fair

Oesterlen Services For Youth. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Oesterlen Services For Youth. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

News
By Hasan Karim
39 minutes ago
Nineteen positions available at Friday event.

A mental health treatment and social services agency that works with youth and families is hosting a drive-through job fair at its campus in Springfield on Friday as it looks to fill multiple roles while expanding services.

The event will last from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be held by Oesterlen Services For Youth, Inc., It will be hosted on Oesterlen’s campus at 1918 Mechanicsburg Road in Springfield. The agency is seeking candidates to fill several mental health tech positions, openings for counseling center therapists as well as looking to hire a residential therapist.

The agency is looking to fill19 positions, the majority being mental health clinicians, said Brenna Holly, the director for development for Oesterlen.

ExploreClark County residents urged to take precautions as area expected to see high temperatures

The drive-through job fair comes as Oesterlen looks to expand residential services in the area and as a result needs to fill immediate openings, according to information provided by the agency.

The agency, which currently has 73 employees, looks to reopen its Parkview Cottage unit, which will provide residential treatment for youths, at its Springfield campus. It closed during the pandemic and the agency needs to fill 14 to 15 mental health technician positions to staff that unit, Holly said.

Oesterlen is not the only organization in the area to conduct drive-through job fairs in a bid to attract candidates amid the pandemic. The high-tech manufacturer Silfex held several such events last year as it looked to fill a number of positions at its facilities in Springfield and Eaton.

ExploreThousands still without power after Monday’s storms

Those interested in attending Oesterlen’s job event Friday are asked to bring a resume. Potential job seekers are asked to pull in front of the Administration Building to start the screening process and fill out an application.

More information regarding positions with Oesterlen can be found at oesterlen.org/employment. For more information regarding the job event Friday, contact Kimberly Insley, the residential treatment program director, at 937-398-0273 or by email at Kinsley@oesterlen.org.

In Other News
1
I-70 westbound ramp to close for two months for bridge preservation
2
First Urbana Black Heritage Festival coming Saturday
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Food bank to offer free warm meals to children at 7 sites this summer

About the Author

Follow Hasan Karim on twitter

Hasan Karim, covers all things business in Clark and Champaign counties. Has been a reporter since 2017. His focus is primarily on job creation and covering the largest companies in the area. He also reports on the local healthcare industry as well as local government.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top