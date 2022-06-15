Clark County residents urged to take precautions as area expected to see high temperatures

Extreme heat can also have a greater impact on vulnerable populations such as the elderly and the homeless as they are more at risk for heat related illness. Given the high temperatures this week, people should check on the elderly and others with serious health risks much more than usual, Johnson said.

She suggests helping them by offering a cool place to take a break from the heat, provide water to encourage hydration and check them for signs of heat related illness. They can also go to a cooling center to get some relief, Johnson said.

“Many times these individuals do not realize they are in danger until it is too late,” she said.

Residents who need to escape from the heat can also visit public buildings and some private businesses that are offering cooling stations to provide shelter from the heat and humidity.











The Springfield Soup Kitchen on West Main Street has also opened its doors for residents who need a place to cool down, something to drink or eat. The soup kitchen will be opening its doors from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fred Stegner with the soup kitchen said that there are people who do not have adequate cooling equipment in their homes and some had come to the soup kitchen on Tuesday to cool down.

Those who will be enjoying outdoor activities this week are asked to wear loose clothing, find shade as often as possible, wear protection such as a hot and sunscreen, stay hydrated and avoid high energy activities.

Johnson said that residents should monitor themselves and others for signs of heat cramps, exhaustion or stroke and should call 9-1-1 if an emergency occurs.

Cooling stations in Clark County