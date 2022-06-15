Clark County residents urged to take precautions as area expected to see high temperatures

Local public health officials are stressing that residents take safety precautions and recognize the symptoms of heat related illnesses as high temperatures are forecasted for this week.
The area saw an excessive heat warning on Tuesday and a excessive heat watch is in effect until this evening. Both were issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington due to dangerously hot conditions. Temperatures are expected to be as high as 94 degrees today, but will feel much hotter because of the humidity.
“Individuals should know the signs of heat related illness, including extremely high body temperature, hot skin but no sweat, rapid pulse and dizziness with confusion and get help if any of these symptoms are seen,” said Stephanie Johnson, the Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for the Clark County Combined Health District.
Johnson said with temperatures rising in the area, the health district urges residents take several precautions, including:
- Wearing loose, lightweight and light-colored cotton clothing
- Eat light meals
- Cool down with showers, baths or recreational swimming
- Do not leave people or pets in closed, parked vehicles
- Drink plenty of fluids. Water is the best choice. Alcoholic beverages are not recommended since they may increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
- Physical activity should be limited as much as possible. Minimize long periods of time in the heat
- Heat can add additional stress for those with chronic health problems, such as heart disease or lung problems
Extreme heat can also have a greater impact on vulnerable populations such as the elderly and the homeless as they are more at risk for heat related illness. Given the high temperatures this week, people should check on the elderly and others with serious health risks much more than usual, Johnson said.
She suggests helping them by offering a cool place to take a break from the heat, provide water to encourage hydration and check them for signs of heat related illness. They can also go to a cooling center to get some relief, Johnson said.
“Many times these individuals do not realize they are in danger until it is too late,” she said.
Residents who need to escape from the heat can also visit public buildings and some private businesses that are offering cooling stations to provide shelter from the heat and humidity.
The Springfield Soup Kitchen on West Main Street has also opened its doors for residents who need a place to cool down, something to drink or eat. The soup kitchen will be opening its doors from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Fred Stegner with the soup kitchen said that there are people who do not have adequate cooling equipment in their homes and some had come to the soup kitchen on Tuesday to cool down.
Those who will be enjoying outdoor activities this week are asked to wear loose clothing, find shade as often as possible, wear protection such as a hot and sunscreen, stay hydrated and avoid high energy activities.
Johnson said that residents should monitor themselves and others for signs of heat cramps, exhaustion or stroke and should call 9-1-1 if an emergency occurs.
Cooling stations in Clark County
- Springfield Soup Kitchen, 830 W. Main St., Springfield
- Meijer, 1500 Hillcrest Avenue, Springfield
- Walmart; 2100 N. Bechtle Ave., and 200 S. Tuttle Road
- Bethel Township’s Community Room, 3333 Lake Road, Medway
- New Carlisle Public Library, 111 E. Lake Ave., New Carlisle
- All of Clark County’s Public Library locations
