31,000 customers without power as thunderstorms roll through

Updated 11 minutes ago

Tens of thousands of power customers are without power as thunderstorms push through the area.

The most outages were reported in Butler County, which as of 6 p.m. had over 20,000 customers in the dark, according to the Duke Energy outage map. Warren County also saw a considerable number of outages, with Duke Energy reporting over 7,000 customers without power.

As of 6:05 p.m., over 31,000 customers were reported without electricity across the area.

Outages, by county, as of 6:05p.m. are as follows, according to the AES, Duke Energy and Darke County Rural Energy outage maps:

  • Butler: 21,149
  • Warren: 7,131
  • Preble: 2,631
  • Montgomery: 276
  • Greene: 20
  • Miami: 3
  • Champaign: 1
  • Darke: 1

