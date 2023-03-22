X

Springfield men indicted for selling fentanyl, cocaine near elementary school

Two Springfield men were indicted by federal grand jury this week for allegedly trafficking fentanyl and cocaine within 1,000 feet of an elementary school.

Robert Holmes, 39 and Jamel Williams, 37, were indicted March 14 together on charges of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 500 grams or more of cocaine, according to a release from U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth L. Parker.

Their drug trafficking took place within 1,000 feet of Fulton Elementary School on S. Yellow Springs Street, the release said.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said that law enforcement seized five firearms, including an assault rifle, as well as more than one kilogram of fentanyl, three kilograms of cocaine and more than $143,000 in case from Holmes’ property near the school.

Possessing the firearms makes the trafficking qualify as a serious drug offense, the release said.

If convicted, Holmes and Williams will face a mandatory 10 years to life in prison for the drug offenses and a possible consecutive minimum of five years to life in prison for the firearms offenses.

