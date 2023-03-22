Springfield men indicted for selling fentanyl, cocaine near elementary school

Robert Holmes, 39 and Jamel Williams, 37, were indicted March 14 together on charges of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 500 grams or more of cocaine, according to a release from U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth L. Parker.

Their drug trafficking took place within 1,000 feet of Fulton Elementary School on S. Yellow Springs Street, the release said.