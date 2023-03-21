Springfield woman indicted for attempted murder after husband found shot in head

Springfield police responded to a report of a man shot and lying on a sidewalk in the 500 block of Mead Lane, located in the southern part of the city.

Police found a man with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head.

He was “awake and alert” when police spoke to him. He was first taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center and later flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. He has since been released, according to the affidavit.

“There’s a guy going up and down the road saying he was just shot,” said one 911 caller, who awoke to sounds of gunfire. “And we heard the pops.”

The caller said he could see the man lying down on the sidewalk as more shots were ringing out through the area, coming out of a house further down the street, according to 911 records.

“You guys need to hurry up,” the caller said. “I don’t think the guy is moving anymore.”

Police obtained a search warrant of the couple’s home in the 500 block of Mead Lane and recovered a handgun with several spent shell casings inside the house, according to the affidavit.