Springfield marks start of national tour for ‘The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays’

Being able to amaze audiences with the stunts and illusions adds even more to the anticipation at having it back.

“We have a basic human need to experience wonder,” Dabek said of the show’s popularity. “Today, things are so easy with the touch of a button or the click of a mouse, there’s still things you can’t explain. So it’s wonderful to have a show themed for the holidays with children coming to see the magic.”

His Trickster character brings a sense of mischief, a dose of tongue-in-cheek humor, comedy and audience participation. He especially enjoys involving the kids.

While he didn’t want to give away any hints of the show’s content, Dabek did tease he and his fellow Illusionists – known as The Deceptionist, The Unforgettable, The Manipulator and The Mentalist – love coming up with new effects and incorporating the holiday feel.

“It’s like a holiday party full of friends with that visual wow and head-scratching factor, leaving you amazed with the warm and fuzzy holiday spirit,” said Dabek.

Although this will be his first time in Springfield, Dabek, who is from the United Kingdom, likes touring to discover the U.S.’s many small towns and their unique charms. He knows Springfield has a longtime association with The Illusionists, going back to 2015.

While the show is about the holidays, it will take place on election day, causing Dabek to joke about stage performers being wise not to bring up politics or religion in their acts. But that’s where The Illusionists provide the right outlet.

“Magic is a great escape, leaving behind whatever you’ve been dealing with in life and feeling like a kid again,” he said. “That’s where the show works, it’s for all ages. You can go as a date night, for grandparents to take the grandkids or even go alone. Magic is a universal language that transcends with this group of incredible performers who work in all genres of magic.”

HOW TO GO

What: The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays

Where: Clark State Performing Arts Center, Kuss Auditorium, 300 South Fountain Ave., Springfield

When: Tuesday, Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m.

Admission: $43 and $58

More info: pac.clarkstate.edu/shows/2022-2023-season/