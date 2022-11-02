Melody Drive-In demolition begins as 1,250-unit housing project continues

Housing units in the Melody Parks community will vary, including single-family homes, multi-family homes and patio-style homes. The patio and multi-family homes are expected to be rentable units, according to Borror.

The development will include landscaping and greenery in addition to future mixed-use development and land for retail, restaurants and other commercial uses. Fontaine said these spaces could include regional restaurants looking to expand, national brands, banks, grocers and more.

Borror plans to keep hold of the roots of Melody Park’s past life through special nods to the theater and Springfield’s historical ties to cinema, Fontaine said. Many people he has talked to in his research of the area and visits to the community have recollected to him tales of late summer nights and movies on the big screen.

One frequent Melody fan told Fontaine that he and friends once loaded up a truck with sand to have a “beach party” at the theater. Others have recalled to Fontaine they spent hours playing on a slide on the theater property or told him they loved coming to the theater to watch fireworks displays.

“We want to honor those precious memories and help a new group build new memories they’ll keep with them for years to come,” Fontaine said.

The drive-in was owned by the Chakeres family for decades, and owners sold the theater in 2016. It was the last drive-in in the city and one of the few remaining in the region.

Valerie Chakeres-Baker said she’s happy to see a new opportunity come to the community.

“You see, the way our lives operate… We build, we make new,” she said.

The development’s application to rezone the 378-acre property proposed for the housing community was approved by Springfield City Commission in June.

Springfield city manager Bryan Heck said he has many fond memories of going to the drive-in for an evening with his family when he was growing up, sitting outside on cool evenings with popcorn in hand.

“This property has such a rich history,” he said. “And it’s exciting to get to this new stage.”