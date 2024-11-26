Springfield man pleads guilty to charge for gun, threat to local business

Robinson reportedly called his relative on Aug. 26 in front of her managers, stating he would “come to the business and shoot her.” A manager told police that Robinson parked in the parking lot of the business in a black Cadillac, causing Pratt to lock down.

About an hour later, police arrived on scene and found Robinson, according to court records. Robinson’s relative told the manager that the gun was still in Robinson’s trunk, and that he told her he would “bond out of jail and return to the business.”

Another Pratt Industries employee told police he removed the firearm from Robinson’s car, placing it in his own, according to court records.

Police collected an “AK47 style pistol,” two loaded AK-style magazines and two loaded AR-15 style magazines. A manager told police there were 75 employees present during the incident and a loss of $15,000 in wages.

Robinson was indicted on charges of terrorism, making terroristic threats and inducing panic — second, third and fourth-degree felony charges. He pleaded guilty to the inducing panic charge, for which he faces up to 18 months in prison.

Robinson is being held without bail. He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 11.