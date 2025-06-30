25CV0569: Joyce E. Nelson v. Erie Insurance Co., Britney Mowen, personal injury.

25CV0570: Myriam M. Joseph v. Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield, Marvin A. Jordan, personal injury.

25CV0571: Dorren Amos v. Bureau Of Workers’ Compensation, Klosterman’s Bakery, bureau of workers comp appeal.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Jose R. Cortez Vasquez, 32, of Lexington, KY, drywall finish and Leidy N. Hernandez Aguirre, 22, of Springfield, machine operator.

Nicholas W. Cooper, 27, of New Carlisle, telecommunication technician and Natalie C. McClintock, 27, of New Carlisle, doggy daycare.

Brandon L. Johnson, 35, of Springfield, coordinator and Sarah E. McNary, 37, of Springfield, care coordinator.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.