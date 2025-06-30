Ronald E. Crowe III, 61, of 2451 Van Buren Ave., violate/protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,500.

Robert B. Nier, 44, of 1604 Woodward Ave., felonious assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $7,500.

Joshua A. Phillips, 38, of Medway, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Brittany J. Piper, 37, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000.

Shane R. Ramey Jr., 26, of 234 Raffensperger Ave., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Bradley Robertson, 30, of 92 S. Western Ave., no operator’s license amended to no operator’s license, guilty, 100 hours of community service within 6 months, costs to be paid within 2 months.

Brandyn Slone, 27, of Urbana, domestic violence, continued, no contact.

Brandon Fisher, 39, of 1939 East Mile Road, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 170 days of jail with 170 days suspended, 12 months of probation, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, comply with rules of probation, fined $500, OVI/refusal, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Jose B. Rodriguez, 31, of Kissimimee, FL, CDL/out of service vehicle, dismissed.

Lisa M. Rush, 53, of 1837 S. Fountain Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Quentin N. Steiner, 22, of 6021 Moorefield Road, aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Joshua L. Woods, 38, of 811 Mansfield Ave., driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Steven A. Zaldana, 43, of 610 Columbia St., criminal trespass amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fine/cost must be paid by august 25, 2025, fined $75.

Nicole S. Benn, 47, of 1508 Clifton Ave., assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Ashlei R. Klontz, 40, of 837 Southfield Ave., theft, guilty, 100 days of jail with 93 days suspended, 12 months of probation, jail suspended on compliance with all orders, assessments and follow ups as probation officer, may deem appropriate to avoid repeat offenses, fine/costs to be paid no less than 30 days before, end of probation, fined $76.

Roblero A. Ventura, 24, of 1818 Lexington Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, tinted glass, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, tinted glass, bench warrant ordered.

Michael S. Alfrey, 55, of South Vienna, hit skip, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Omar S. Ali, 44, of 1921 N. Sweetbriar Lane, assault, guilty, 180 days of jail with 125 days suspended, 55 days credit for time served, jail suspended on condition of 1 year law abiding, 4 months to pay fine/costs, fined $100.

Antonio M. Depriest, 25, aggravated menacing, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Douglas P. Hill, 47, of 955 Free Road, criminal damaging, dismissed, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Douglas P. Hill, 47, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, dismissed, criminal trespass, dismissed, menacing, dismissed, disorderly conduct, dismissed, criminal trespass, dismissed.

David R. Lewis, 31, of 1601 W. Main St., domestic violence amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fine/costs due in 4 months, fined $50, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Taheed N. Moore, 24, of 544 W. Parkwood, driving under suspension OVI suspension amended to driving under suspension, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, jail suspended on condition 1 year law abiding, fine stayed until 12/31/25, if defendant gets valid operator license, fine will be dispensed with, fine/costs due in 1 year, fined $250.

Jeffery L. Cameron, 30, of 655 1/2 S. Scott St., OVI, continued, bond set at “no bond”.

Derek R. Hargrow, 43, of 1703 Winding Trail, assault, dismissed.

Paul R. Lewis, 31, of Mail To: 38 E. Perrin Ave., obstructing official business amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 25 days of jail, jail concurrent with pending felony, failure to identify, dismissed, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Joshua Patterson, 33, of South Vienna, resisting arrest, dismissed, disorderly conduct amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 25 days of jail with 25 days suspended, 12 months of probation, comply with rules of group probation, fined $150.

Mackenzie N. Shirk, 21, of 2034 N. Hadley Road, OVI, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Andrea R. Stewart, 41, of Urbana, OVI, continued, OVI/refusal, dismissed, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, parking on highway, dismissed.

Cassandra W. Watts, 25, of 576 Selma Road, unlawful restitution, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, full time & attention, dismissed.

Dylan C. Mccarter, 29, of 3842 Fairfield Pike, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, to attend 3 day driver’s intervention program and pay fine/costs in full by Dec. 16, 2025 at 8:45 a.m. if both completed the defendant will be discharged from the sentence, if driver’s intervention program done and fine and costs paid no need to appear at review, fined $8, marked lanes, dismissed, speed for conditions, dismissed.