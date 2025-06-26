25CV0558: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Norbert Nettey, action for money.

25CV0559: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Bryan Grier, action for money.

25CV0560: Heather R. Iaquinta v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Co., Emily E. Jensen, Ohio Bureau Of Workers’ Compensation, personal injury.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Dylarc Lubin, 55, of Springfield and Cherly Augustin, 47, of Noyers Soisy, Montmorency.

