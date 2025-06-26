Breaking: New Springfield transportation system delayed; drivers, riders share concerns

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Crime
48 minutes ago
X

Current cases:

25CV0557: Terry Arms (Case No. 20210784 of the Probate Court of Clark County Ohio), The Estate of Terrence Lee Arms v. Steve J. Amon, Countrywide Home Loans Inc., Pamela Littlejohn, MERS, foreclosure.

25CV0558: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Norbert Nettey, action for money.

25CV0559: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Bryan Grier, action for money.

25CV0560: Heather R. Iaquinta v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Co., Emily E. Jensen, Ohio Bureau Of Workers’ Compensation, personal injury.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Dylarc Lubin, 55, of Springfield and Cherly Augustin, 47, of Noyers Soisy, Montmorency.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.

