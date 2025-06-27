25CV0562: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Wesley A. Kiser, action for money.

25CV0563: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Michael C. Centers, action for money.

25CV0564: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Aaron S. Bennett, action for money.

25CV0565: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Dana Goodfellow, action for money.

25CV0566: Kristy L. Ray v. Aventura at Oakwood Village LLC, Stephanie B. McCloud, Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, ADMINISTRATOR, bureau of workers comp appeal.

25CV0567: Kenya A. Andorfer v. Stephanie B. McCloud, Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, ADMINISTRATOR, Springfield City Schools, bureau of workers comp appeal.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.